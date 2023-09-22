Pakistan Supports Legitimate Measures Implemented By Azerbaijan On Its Sovereign Territory

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Pakistan
supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the legitimate
activities carried out by it on its sovereign territory, Pakistani
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said at a meeting with his
Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov as part of participation in
the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly,
Trend reports citing
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Bayramov informed the opposite side in detail about the
military-political provocations carried out by Armenia and the
so-called regime it created.
It was noted that local anti-terrorism measures carried out by
the Azerbaijani armed forces were aimed against legitimate military
targets and at neutralizing the illegal military infrastructure of
Armenia.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed other regional
and international issues of mutual interest.
