Pakistan Supports Legitimate Measures Implemented By Azerbaijan On Its Sovereign Territory


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Pakistan supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the legitimate activities carried out by it on its sovereign territory, Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov as part of participation in the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov informed the opposite side in detail about the military-political provocations carried out by Armenia and the so-called regime it created.

It was noted that local anti-terrorism measures carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces were aimed against legitimate military targets and at neutralizing the illegal military infrastructure of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

