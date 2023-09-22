Attack On Kremenchuk: One Killed, 15 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and 15 people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
"As of now, we know about 15 people injured, including a child. One person was killed," Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram . Read also: Shelling of Kurakh ove: 16 injured, including a policeman
Today, September 22, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk. Civilian infrastructure was hit.
