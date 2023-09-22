Yellowstone To Machu Pichu: 7 Famous National Parks In The World

Yellowstone to Machu Picchu, 7 renowned National Parks. From geothermal marvels to ancient ruins, they showcase Earth's natural and cultural wonders

Yellowstone is the world's first national park and is famous for its geothermal features, including Old Faithful geyser, wildlife, such as grizzly bears, wolves, and bison

The Serengeti in Tanzania is famous for its annual wildebeest migration.

The park is home to the "Big Five" and offers fantastic opportunities for safaris

This archipelago is famous for its role in Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. The Galápagos Islands are home to diverse and endemic species of flora and fauna

Kruger National Park is one of Africa's premier wildlife reserves, known for its incredible biodiversity. Visitors can spot the Big Five here

Situated in the Canadian Rockies in Alberta, Banff is renowned for its stunning mountain scenery, crystal-clear lakes, and abundant wildlife. Lake Louise and Moraine Lake

Gained fame as the inspiration for the floating mountains in James Cameron's film "Avatar." Its unique sandstone pillars and lush greenery make it a visually stunning destination

Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and protected area. It's famous for its ancient Inca ruins, stunning mountain vistas, and rich history