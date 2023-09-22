Novecento Celebrates Brand Expansion With All-New Mary Brickell Village Location, Revamped Aventura Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Building on More Than Three Decades of Success, Miami's Most Famous Argentinian Steakhouse Brand Continues to Innovate with New Location & Authentic Menu
MIAMI, FL, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Novecento , the Argentinian-influenced concept known for premium steaks, signature pastas, farm-fresh ingredients, and an ever-vibrant atmosphere announces the Grand Opening of its new Mary Brickell Village location this month as well as the Grand Reopening of its renovated Aventura location in October. The relocation of Novecento's flagship location to Mary Brickell Village and the total renovation of Novecento Aventura signal a new age for Novecento-an evolution combining the best parts of a venerable 32 year-old brand with new techniques, offerings, and equipment as well as the dynamic leadership of parent company SuViche Hospitality Group.
“We are excited for guests to experience our new and updated locations while continuing to enjoy the popular menu options for which Novecento has become known, such as our signature empanadas, specialty parrillada, handmade pasta, and more,” says Aliosha Stern, CEO of SuViche Hospitality Group.“Novecento's commitment to excellence means that our guests can always rely on fresh, quality food with elite service throughout their dining experience. These locations will allow our loyal guests to continue enjoying our offerings while at the same time welcoming new faces through our doors.”
Novecento's popular Brickell location, which was previously located at 1414 Brickell Ave., moved down the street to the lifestyle center of Mary Brickell Village at 900 South Miami Ave, after 19 years as a neighborhood icon. The new 6,481 square foot dining space offers a vibrant bar area and comfortable inside seating, with outside seating to follow shortly. Over 90 employees are moving with the location, 12 of whom have been with the company for more than a decade. Additionally, the new location boasts temperature and humidity-controlled dry-aging facilities, allowing Novecento's Brickell location to exclusively offer guests a signature 45-day dry-aged, bone-in USDA PRIME ribeye for market price, as well as a“Chef's Table”, where diners can see the cooking process in the kitchen and interact with the chef throughout their meal. Novecento Brickell will also be opening a hidden bar located at the back of the restaurant in late 2023.
Guests are invited to 'REDiscover' the Novecento experience, with both locations featuring new modern décor with oak wood features and red interior touches, as well as a back-lit bar stocked with premium alcohol and wine selections. Both locations also have a“Malbec Room”, or a private dining area, for up to 30 guests at the Brickell location and 40 guests at the Aventura location for larger parties and private events. Additionally, both restaurants will have a soccer tribute to Inter Miami CF's top soccer player, Lionel Messi on a 48X48 canvas hand-painted by local artist, Alexander Mijares . Though the atmosphere and décor of the locations have been elevated, the menu will continue to feature all the options diners have come to love and enjoy.
Coining the slogan“Bienvenido 900”, Novecento Brickell will host its Grand Opening celebration all day long on Friday, September 29, and end with exciting performances by expert tango dancers from 7-9 p.m. The day-long event includes a complimentary 'Panqueques Novecento' dessert for all guests starting at 11 a.m.; a raffle of two $50 gift cards for guests who dine-in at 2 p.m.; two $50 gift cards will be raffled between 3-7 p.m. and then once again between 7-9 p.m.; two-for-one drinks between 3-7 p.m.; and a $20 off $60 gift card for the first 25 guests to come enjoy the experience again at a future date.
The Aventura location will be hosting a Grand Reopening in October all day long. Similar to the Brickell Grand Opening, the Aventura Reopening will include expert tango dancers; specials and giveaways throughout the day, and a gift card for the first 25 guests of the day to come enjoy the experience again at a future date.
SuViche Hospitality Group, which also owns sister-brand concepts SuViche, ChiFa, and Canchitas, acquired the beloved Novecento brand in 2018 and has since opened two new locations, including the Mary Brickell Village move. The new restaurants were designed to enhance the restaurant brand while also paying homage to its founders and original concept through decor accents, traditions, and more. Novecento now has four restaurant locations in Miami, including Aventura, Brickell, Doral and Key Biscayne, plus two non-traditional locations at LoanDepot Park and HardRock Stadium.
The new Novecento Brickell is located at 900 S Miami Ave #260, Miami, FL 33130. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The newly-revamped Novecento Aventura is located at 18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura, FL 33180. Hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit . Follow Novecento on Facebook at Novecento and Instagram at @900Novecento.
About Novecento
Novecento is an Argentinian-influenced restaurant concept serving premium steaks and signature pastas. Novecento first opened its doors in 1991 in SoHo, New York and then expanded internationally with spots in Cañitas, Argentina; Punta del Este, Uruguay; Cordoba, Argentina; and finally, South Florida. Owned by SuViche Hospitality Group, Novecento is dedicated to offering fresh and high-quality food for brunch, lunch, and dinner and has welcomed guests for more than three decades. Its four restaurant locations in Miami are located in Aventura, Brickell, Doral and Key Biscayne, plus two non-traditional locations at LoanDepot Park and HardRock Stadium.
About SuViche Hospitality Group
SuViche Hospitality Group is a South Florida-based hospitality brand which owns SuViche, Novecento, and ChiFa restaurants. Launched in 2010, SuViche Hospitality Group focuses on brand growth for the groups' eight restaurants, one food truck and three non-traditional locations, while providing fresh and authentic food with high-quality ingredients. The company is committed to ensuring team member and guest satisfaction across its restaurant portfolio.
