Azerbaijan Ups Non-Oil And Gas Industry Investments - Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Investments in the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan amounted to
7.98 billion manat ($4.7 billion) in the first eight months of
2023, an increase of 17.1 percent compared to the same period last
year, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan
amounted to 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) in 2022 (an increase
of 82.2 percent compared to 2021). Revenues to the non-oil and gas
sector increased by 27.9 percent to 8.1 billion manat ($4.8
billion) during the reporting period.
In addition, tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan
amounted to 12.1 billion manat ($7.1 billion) from January through
August 2023.
