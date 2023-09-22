Azerbaijan Ups Non-Oil And Gas Industry Investments - Minister Of Economy

Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) in 2022 (an increase of 82.2 percent compared to 2021). Revenues to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 27.9 percent to 8.1 billion manat ($4.8 billion) during the reporting period.

In addition, tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 12.1 billion manat ($7.1 billion) from January through August 2023.