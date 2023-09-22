Massive Cheating Network Exposed In KP MDCAT Exams

The JIT's report highlights that the accused, Zafar Mehmood, and his brother, are the masterminds behind this organized cheating network.

Shockingly, it reveals the involvement of sons of top-ranking police officials and bureaucrats in the cheating scandal. To date, authorities have arrested 219 individuals in connection with the cheating ring, and an astonishing discovery was made that the SIM cards of nine arrested individuals are registered under the same person's name. This revelation has raised concerns about potential efforts by influential individuals to shield themselves from legal action.

According to the report submitted to the Chief Secretary of KPK, Zafar Mehmood Khattak's brother is an employee of the Rescue 1122 organization, and employees from various government institutions are also implicated in the cheating network. The network's operations have spanned an extended period, and it successfully manipulated MDCAT and other examination results last year as well.

The report exposes that a similar Bluetooth device was employed in the previous year's exams. This device, available for approximately 35,000 rupees, can be acquired both domestically and abroad. Shockingly, the report discloses that candidates were charged between 20 to 35 lakhs of rupees for securing passing marks in MDCAT exams. For instance, obtaining a score of 190 marks cost a whopping 35 lakhs, while 170 marks were priced at 20 lakhs and 180 marks at 25 lakhs.

The central hub of this extensive cheating network was discovered in the Karak district, and replicators established local networks in districts where the test centers were located. The JIT's report strongly recommends tightening existing laws to prevent cheating and ensuring that those responsible face legal consequences.

Furthermore, it highlights the need for a comprehensive review of the Examination Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) system due to identified flaws in its current structure.

