UN Offers Continued Support To Sri Lanka's Reconciliation Efforts

UN Secretary-General António Guterres offered the UN's continued support to Sri Lanka's reconciliation efforts and to advocate for a better international financial architecture.
Guterres met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the UN said in a statement.
The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka in addressing economic challenges.
The President and the Secretary-General discussed domestic issues including the economic situation. (Colombo Gazette)
