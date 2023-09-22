Huawei's New AI Strategy Aims To Transform Industry

Called All Intelligence, a fusion of the company's previous All IP and All Cloud strategies, it defines the company's approach to artificial intelligence (AI).“Huawei,” she said,“is committed to building China's solid computing power base and building a second choice for the world.”

This, as reported by the Shanghai Observer, has three main aspects:

Meng, who is the daughter of the company's founder Ren Zhengfei, talked about Huawei's evolution from telecommunications network infrastructure to cloud computing.

“Huawei supports the stable operation of more than 1,500 networks in more than 170 countries and regions around the world, connecting more than one-third of the world's population,” she said, adding that“Huawei Cloud has become one of the fastest-growing mainstream cloud vendors in the world,” active around the world with about 5 million developers and 3 million customers.

