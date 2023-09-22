Huawei's New AI Strategy Aims To Transform Industry

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In her keynote speech at the Huawei Connect 2023 conference on September 20-22 in Shanghai, Huawei deputy chairwoman, rotating chairwoman and CFO Meng Wanzhou (Sabrina Meng) presented the company's new computing and communications strategy to“accelerate the intelligent transformation of thousands of industries.”
Called All Intelligence, a fusion of the company's previous All IP and All Cloud strategies, it defines the company's approach to artificial intelligence (AI).“Huawei,” she said,“is committed to building China's solid computing power base and building a second choice for the world.”
This, as reported by the Shanghai Observer, has three main aspects: Make all objects joinable. Not only physical entities, but also logical and virtual ones; not only digital equipment, but also traditional terminals and devices; not only data can be obtained, but also intentions can be obtained. Make all applications modelable, and use the large-model paradigm to quickly benefit everyone, every family, and every organization. Make all decisions calculable. With the ubiquity of computing power, Huawei will accelerate the omnipresence of intelligence, and let the potential of data be continuously released and superimposed in computing.
Meng, who is the daughter of the company's founder Ren Zhengfei, talked about Huawei's evolution from telecommunications network infrastructure to cloud computing.
“Huawei supports the stable operation of more than 1,500 networks in more than 170 countries and regions around the world, connecting more than one-third of the world's population,” she said, adding that“Huawei Cloud has become one of the fastest-growing mainstream cloud vendors in the world,” active around the world with about 5 million developers and 3 million customers.
MENAFN22092023000159011032ID1107118718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.