International Peace Day Marks Global Violence Surge

Since September 21st, 1982, it has been recognized as“Peace Day.” Since then, it has been used by many countries, political groups, military organizations and individuals to promote the absence of war and violence, sometimes leading to temporary ceasefires in conflict zones.

Global findings over the past two decades indicate that global violence has consistently increased while global peace has significantly decreased.

According to the Global Peace Index in 2023, global peace has decreased by over 3% in the past 15 years, with significant implications for rising migration statistics, mass displacement, pandemics, and political polarization.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan has been named the least peaceful country in the world for the sixth consecutive year in 2023, followed by Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Global Peace Index identified Iceland, Denmark, Ireland, and New Zealand as the most peaceful countries worldwide in 2023. This report ranks countries based on 23 indicators in three criteria:“societal safety and security,”“ongoing domestic and international conflict,” and“militarization.”