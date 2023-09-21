Al-Khelaifi Presents PSG Jersey To King Charles

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the occasion of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit to France, Paris Saint-Germain Chairman and CEO Nasser al-KhelaIfi met them to present the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation's innovative initiatives in inclusion through sport.
The King and Queen and the Chairman of the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation visited the town of Saint-Denis yesterday, in the presence of First Lady Brigitte Macron, the Mayor of Saint-Denis Matthieu Hanottin, Paris Saint-Germain Foundation ambassadors Marie-Antoinette Katoto and PSG's French international defender Presnel Kimpembe, and around 100 children from Saint-Denis who took part in a football training session organized by Paris Saint-Germain Foundation coaches.
Nasser Al-KhelaIfi, also President of the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation, said: "It was a great honour and privilege to welcome King Charles Ill and Queen Camilla to highlight the incredible work of the PSG Foundation."
King Charles III was presented with a number three Paris Saint-Germain jersey with "Charles and the number three on the back by Nasser al-KhelaIfi.
Earlier the royal couple met schoolchildren from Saint-Denis and Camilla and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte had a brief table tennis rally.
