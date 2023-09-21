Centre Seeks Inputs Over FDI Dip Worries

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Concerned about the decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) ahead of next year's national elections, government officials met with alternative investment funds, startup founders and fund managers last week to identify and iron out operational challenges impeding capital inflows into India, people present in these meetings said.
