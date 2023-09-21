Informeddna Acquires Gwell Health Appoints Gwell Founder Surya Singh, MD As CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InformedDNA ®, a company that's revolutionizing the application of genomic insights, announced today its acquisition of gWell Health, a digital health, genomics, and wellness company. InformedDNA's deep genomic expertise partnered with gWell's robust technology platform will accelerate the industry's access to tech-enabled, genomic-guided decision-making to enhance patient care. As part of the acquisition, gWell's founder and CEO Surya Singh, MD, has transitioned to the role of InformedDNA Chief Executive Officer.













“Genomic data is key to unlocking actionable precision healthcare; however, many health plans, providers and patients still face obstacles accessing and understanding this valuable information,” said David Nixon, executive chairman of InformedDNA.“InformedDNA and gWell share the value of breaking down these barriers. By bringing gWell's technology platform to InformedDNA's customers, we are accelerating our efforts to infuse genomics into every healthcare decision. And with Dr. Singh at the helm, we will be able to leverage his wisdom, proven leadership, and experience building a technology platform to successfully guide the continued evolution of InformedDNA.”

The gWell platform is designed to create a personalized wellness plan for users based on DNA analysis, health history, and lifestyle. Through the addition of gWell, InformedDNA bolsters its genomic offerings to meet the critical need for attainable genomics resources, offering powerful technology and tools backed by decades of genetics expertise. InformedDNA's existing clinical genetics experts will expand the existing gWell platform of proactive health management and patient experience tools utilized for musculoskeletal health to bring precision healthcare to oncology, drug metabolism, and maternity care. gWell's solutions further strengthen InformedDNA's ability to provide ongoing, dynamic genomic education and interaction across the care continuum.

“As a medical professional, I know firsthand that access to genomic information plays an increasingly important role in both prevention strategies and treatment optimization,” said Surya Singh, MD, InformedDNA's new CEO.“I look forward to advancing the future of precision healthcare by applying gWell's technology-enabled approach to deliver InformedDNA's clinical expertise, supporting increased adoption of genomics. Together we can make available the tools and recommendations needed for individuals to live healthier lives and ensure value-based care models can work for all stakeholders.”

Dr. Singh brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to InformedDNA, spanning a diverse array of organizations. In addition to co-founding gWell and serving as its CEO, he previously served as corporate vice president and chief medical officer at CVS Health Specialty, chief medical officer of Emerging Therapy Solutions, chief medical officer and head of product at Proventys (acquired by McKesson Corporation) and as a healthcare strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company. Dr. Singh is also currently a senior advisor to the nonprofit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER). He is board-certified in internal medicine, previously practiced as an attending physician at the Brigham & Women's Hospital, and has been a member of the teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School for 20 years.

Bass Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to InformedDNA. Nutter McClennan & Fish LLP was legal advisor to gWell. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

InformedDNA is revolutionizing the application of genomic insights to enhance patient care and improve outcomes for all, shaping the future of precision healthcare. With the highest quality, most current genomics insights delivered on a technology platform built specifically for genomics-informed care management, InformedDNA delivers value-based solutions that guide and optimize genomics-related decisions affecting clinical policy, payment policy, test management, clinical research, and patient and provider experiences. We have managed genomic health benefits for more than 135 million covered lives and have navigated hundreds of thousands of people to the right genomics-based treatments or clinical trials. For more information, visit .

Founded by physicians, gWell emerged to fill the void of inequitable access to technology-enabled precision healthcare for the average individual. gWell's mission is to empower people of every socioeconomic and health status to take charge of their personal well-being by transforming access to precision healthcare, and to utilize genomics in reshaping and improving wellness. gWell's initial clinical focus is on musculoskeletal health & wellness and it is closely advised by a diverse group of experienced leaders from academia, managed care, and healthcare technology. For more information, visit .

