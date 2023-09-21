Porter-Craig Film & Media Scores Again With Up-To-The-Minute Child Welfare Documentary FAILURE TO PROTECT

Failure to Protect Poster

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- After successfully distributing first-rate nonfiction films on issues like border immigration and anti-Hispanic racism (INDIVISIBLE), child pornography and trafficking (UNTOUCHABLE: CHILDREN OF GOD), and the horrors of the 1993-94 Rwandan Genocide (THE 600), Porter+Craig Film & Media is proud to add another title to its library of award-winning socially conscious documentaries, Jeremy Pion-Berlin's FAILURE TO PROTECT .

FAILURE TO PROTECT is a devastating and lacerating documentary on the child welfare system, made by veteran documentary filmmaker Jeremy Pion-Berlin. This project hit close to home for Jeremy, who is also the son of a prominent social worker. Jeremy has racked up credits producing for A-list networks like MAX, A&E, Hulu, and Vice TV, and is currently Co-Executive Producer on Discovery's MURDER IN THE HEARTLAND series.

With cable news and social media boiling over on issues like systemic racism,“welfare queens,” poverty, parental involvement in school curriculum, and transgender kids, the issue of parental control over one's children and child welfare laws have taken center stage in the headlines. FAILURE TO PROTECT peels back the curtain of secrecy that surrounds these life-altering decisions, focusing on five parents - Anna, Rheta, Trish, Ernst and Rosa – as they fight for the right to reunify with their children. But what does it take to get your children back after they've been taken by the Child Protective Services? And should these parents regain custody of their children in the first place? The answers to these questions are ultimately left to the audience.

Jeremy says that his film is“an in-depth look at the child welfare system through the forgotten lens of parents, further contextualized by experts in the field to unpack a pressing socioeconomic issue that affects hundreds of thousands of families everyday” – and is poised to affect even more families in the future.

Porter-Craig Film & Media founders Jeff Porter and Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig are proud of their association with platforming and distributing FAILURE TO PROTECT.“Jeremy's documentary couldn't be more timely with the current political climate, and deals with the most important subject in today's society – who speaks for the children? For these families, these decisions can be a matter of life or death. We encourage everyone to see this important picture!”

After playing to top crowds at numerous international film festivals including Indie Spirit, Oceanside, Phoenix and Julien Dubuque, FAILURE TO PROTECT debuts this month on Spectrum InDemand and Amazon, with more platforms to come as the new year approaches. See also for more details.

