Qatar Financial Markets Authority Conducts Introductory Seminar For Qatar University Students

Doha: The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) organised an awareness seminar for the students of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University (QU).

The seminar, which was presented by Mazyuna Al Naimi, Head of the Human Resources Department at the QFMA, explained in detail the missions and competencies of the QFMA as it is concerned with the regulation, supervision and monitoring of the Qatari financial market, upgrading the level of its performance, maintaining its stability, and enhancing its growth to be at the forefront of financial markets both at the regional and international levels.

Al Naimi mentioned that protecting the traders and investors in the market also falls within the purview of the QFMA. This protection is carried out through monitoring the adherence to the rules of dealing among the different parties and controlling the trading activities in financial securities.

This is in addition to fostering and cultivating an investment culture and propagating education and awareness about the importance of such a culture amongst students. The pillars of the seminar, which was held within the framework of the ongoing collaboration between the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University and the QFMA, also covered identifying the opportunities for the practical training of students and its importance in acquiring knowledge at the QFMA, in addition to clarifying the main focal points in the process of recruitment and attracting new university graduates.

The seminar was concluded with promoting participation in the GCC Smart Investor Award approved by the General Assembly of the GCC within the framework of the initiatives of the GCC program for investment awareness (Mulim) in its second edition.

These initiatives have been announced earlier this month through the social media platforms of the QFMA and the various local media outlets.

Al Naimi, in this respect, invited the students to actively participate in the award to contribute towards realising its desired goals in terms of raising and deepening the level of their investment awareness.