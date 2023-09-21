Zahoor Stars As UAE Maintain Perfect Record

Doha, Qatar: Pacer Zahoor Khan earned career-best figures of 4-16 as United Arab Emirates outclassed hosts Qatar by 60 runs for fourth consecutive victory at the T20I Gulf Cricket Championship in Doha yesterday.

After opting to bat, UAE compiled a challenging total of 166-7, thanks to a 44-ball-58 by wicketkeeper-batter Aryansh Sharma. Captain Muhammad Waseem (25) and Basil Hameed (26*) also played valuable knocks for the winning side.

Himanshu Rathod (2-9) and Mohammed Irshad (2-26) were the main performing bowlers for the home side.

In reply, Qatar were bowled out for 106 in 18.1 overs with Zahoor demolishing their late batting order, dismissing Rathod (18), Uzair Amir (10), Bukhar Illikkal (1) and Muhammad Jabir (0) to help his side maintain perfect record in the tournament. Opener Saqlain Arshad, who scored 27 runs from 22 deliveries, was top scorer for home side.

Qatar will meet Saudi Arabia today while UAE will play their last round robin game against Bahrain tomorrow. The final of the six-team event will be played on Saturday.

BRIEF SCORES

UAE 166/7 (Aryansh Sharma 58, Basil Hameed 26 n.o.; Mohammed Irshad 2 for 26, Himanshu Rathod 2 for 9) beat Qatar 106 (Saqlain Arshad 27; Zahoor Khan 4 for 16) by 60 runs.