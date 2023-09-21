IN-Space Sets Framework For Advancing Space Industry Standards In India

New Delhi, Sept 21 (KNN) IN-SPACe, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, has established a framework for the development of space industry standards in India.

The standard has been developed by drawing from global benchmarks. IN-SPACe, in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), has released the "Catalogue of Indian Standards for Space Industry".







The catalogue was unveiled by Rajeev Jyoti, Director of the Technical Directorate at IN-SPACe, during the inaugural session of the International Conference on Space 2023, hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

As per reports, the catalogue comprises of 15 standards developed by BIS, covering a wide range of domains, including Space System Program Management strategies, Systems Engineering principles, and Product Assurance Mechanisms.

These standards apply to all sectors of space endeavors, including satellites, launch systems, and ground systems, providing a comprehensive reference for all relevant stakeholders.

At the ceremony, Jyoti emphasised that the introduction of these standards will enhance the global competitiveness of the Indian space industry and ensure the production of reliable space products.

He also noted that the catalogue represents a significant step towards aligning the Indian space industry with internationally accepted best practices. In future, IN-SPACe and BIS plans to further expand the catalogue by publishing additional Indian Standards for the Space Industry.

These future volumes will cover a broader range of domains, such as space program management, security and safety, space transportation, design and testing methodology, production, maintenance, and operations.

(KNN Bureau)