88 Tonnes Of Qatar's Relief Aid To Libya Delivered

Benghazi: The fifth and sixth planes of the Qatari Air Bridge to help flood-affected victims in east of Libya arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Thursday.

The two planes carry 88 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid as an emergency response to the humanitarian situation in areas affected by floods and torrents, bringing the total Qatari aid up to 209 tonnes.

The aid included shelter supplies, electricity generators, food and relief materials, and medical equipment.

The State of Qatar affirms its full solidarity with the State of Libya and its brotherly people in the face of the disaster of floods and torrents.