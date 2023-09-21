India Suspends Visas For Canadian Nationals

BLS International, which handles visa applications for India in Canada, sent a letter to Indian stock exchanges on Thursday that said visa services“have been suspended till further notice.”

“Due to operation reasons, with immediate effect i.e. 21 September 2023, Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice,” the letter, sent to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Stock Exchange of India and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange, read

Earlier, BLS International stated on its website that India had suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, citing a notice from the Indian mission.

The notice was briefly removed on Thursday before reappearing again, without explanation.

The announcement followed a stern travel advisory from India on Wednesday urging its citizens to remain vigilant in Canada, warning them of“politically condoned hate crimes.”

