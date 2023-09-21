Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' Stellar Batting Display Fires India Into Semis

Richa Ghosh provided the finishing touches with a rapid 21 not out from just seven balls, including a stunning bottom-handed shovel over extra cover for a six. However, there was a moment of concern when Shafali was struck on her right forearm, but she continued her innings before being dismissed lbw later in the same over.

Shafali's innings was characterised by her powerful hitting, particularly targeting the boundary in the arc between long-on and deep midwicket. Malaysia struggled to contain India, failing to string together three dot balls in the innings.

India's semi-final opponent could potentially be Bangladesh, pending the outcome of their quarter-final match against Hong Kong. The clash between India and Bangladesh promises to be a compelling encounter, given their recent history, with Bangladesh proving their mettle during the July tour against India, where they secured victories and a tie in a series of white-ball games. Off the field, disputes over umpiring decisions led to heated exchanges between the teams.

