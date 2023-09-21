(MENAFN- Morimak)







Yahaal collaborates with Free Jabriya to offer customers some exclusive Miami merchandise







• Al Zankawi: Collaborations like the one with Free Jabriya underline our commitment to offering exclusivity and diversity to our customers



• Al-Nusif: We are pleased with the collaboration, especially following the successful marketing campaign for the ‘Feykom Tarab: A Night with Miami’







Kuwait City, 20 September 2023: Yahaal, a leading e-commerce platform that specializes in providing a wide range of children and baby products, announced its collaboration with Free Jabriya, a boutique forward-thinking production company, to offer exclusive Miami band merchandise for kids through the Yahaal App. The two brands merged their creativity to introduce a unique concept for their valued customers.



Through the collaboration, the Yahaal App will list several exclusive designs that will only be available to its App customers. The collection will include unique designs, especially in children''s clothing, inspired by the artwork of the famous Kuwaiti Miami Band. The products come ahead of the anticipated concert and will be available exclusively through the Yahaal App.



Commenting on the broader strategy, Ali Al Zankawi said, “We constantly strive for excellence and have geared our operation to accommodate the diverse needs of our market, especially our loyal customers. The Miami band holds a special place in the hearts of both the younger and older generations, and Free Jabriya truly captured this essence by organizing an event considered to be the first of its kind in Kuwait. Given the impact of this initiative, we were keen to collaborate with Free Jabriya to bring something special to our customers. We are excited to share that the merchandise is now accessible on our App, offering customers swift and around-the-clock delivery, 7 days a week.”



The Yahaal App distinguishes itself not only through its distinctive collaborations but also in its unwavering commitment to its customers. Tailored especially for families with children, the all-encompassing platform offers an extensive range of products, from childcare necessities to toys, diapers, skincare and other products, delivered directly to their homes. Catering to the demands of today''s fast-paced families, Yahaal pledges swift deliveries, with 24 hour delivery, 7 days a week, with delivery times less than 30 minutes for select locations in Kuwait.



Al Zankawi added, "Supporting families through a state-of-the-art App is our priority. By continuously updating our features, we guarantee a seamless online shopping experience, making it easy for customers to access a wide array of products. By aligning with international standards and introducing innovative concepts, we aim to continually offer a premium experience to our customers. Collaborations like the one with Free Jabriya underline our commitment to offering exclusivity and diversity to our customers."



In his role, Ali Al-Nusif, CEO of Free Jabriya, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Yahaal App in this unique initiative. This cooperation came after the successful marketing campaign launched to promote the ‘Feykom Tarab: A Night with Miami’ show, which will be held at the Arena from September 28th to October 2nd. The show has been positively received by the public with all the seats for the first three shows booked, and a very limited number of seats remain for the remaining ones.”



The Yahaal App stands out by showcasing a vast array of premium baby product brands, guaranteeing parents access to top-tier items for their children. This September, shoppers can benefit from exclusive deals tailored for the month, while the ongoing ''Back to School'' campaign ensures a smooth shopping experience for all academic necessities. Additionally, for customers aiming for an elevated service experience, Yahaal''s Prime subscription provides unlimited free deliveries, ensuring timely and consistent delivery of products.



