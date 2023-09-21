Jordan, UK Collaborate To Launch Teacher Training Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - The Ministry of Education has partnered with the British Council to launch a teacher training program for the 2023/2024 academic year.
Through an agreement signed at the World Education Forum in London, the "Education for Success" program was created. It is a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of English language education in public schools across all governorates of the Kingdom.
At the launch ceremony attended by numerous educational officials on Thursday, Acting Chair of the British Council Sarah Sands said the program would enhance the skills of over 1,500 teachers in the Kingdom, underlining its support for the Jordanian educational system.
Education Minister Azmi Mahaftha said the strong Jordan-UK partnership supports the ministry's priorities for reforming the education system by building the capabilities of teachers and providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge.
He expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between Jordanian and British experts in enhancing educational outcomes, adding that academic supervisors will participate in the program to improve their skills and abilities.
British Ambassador Bridget Brind emphasized the strong cooperation between the two countries, particularly in education. She expressed her optimism that this program will enhance the abilities of English language teachers in public schools.
