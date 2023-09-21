Two Chartered Flights Touch Down In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- Two tourist planes from major Hungarian and Romanian companies landed at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba on Wednesday with the Jordan Tourism Board's (JTB) support.
The arrival of the two chartered airplanes marks the launch of a tourist air bridge, which is expected to attract 6,748 tourists to Jordan during the winter season, said a statement by JTB on Thursday.
According to Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, the Director General of JTB, the Board aims to boost tourism in the Kingdom by arranging charter flights this year. Since the start of the year, Jordan has already received 149 charter planes, which have brought a total of 19,300 foreign tourists.
Arabiyat stated that the JTB is committed to promoting fair competition in the aviation industry and utilizing it to boost the economy. This involves attracting significant investments and rejuvenating tourism in the Jordanian market, which are crucial factors for the prosperity of the economy.
