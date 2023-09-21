Jab We Met To Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 7 Best Roles Of Kareena Kapoor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kareena Kapoor turns 43: The glam diva turns 43; here's a look at her 7 best roles
Kareena Kapoor turns 43: The glam diva turns 43; here's a look at her 7 best roles. Jab We Met opposite Shahid Kapoor is mostly hailed as one of her best performances so far
Her iconic character 'Poo' is still a favourite amongst many. Paired opposite Hrithik Roshan, she looked the glam diva she truly is
This Imtiaz Ali movie is still revered in cinema circles. Kareena's chemistry as 'Geet' with Shahid Kapoor was phenomenal
Kareena's role as Pia in this blockbuster comedy-drama showcased her versatility. She portrayed a compassionate and supportive medical student who adds depth to the story
Kareena Kapoor played the lead role of Mahi Arora, a complex and ambitiBollywood actress. Her performance depicted the highs and lows of stardom, earning her critical acclaim
Kareena's portrayal of a sex worker named Chameli was a stark departure from her usual roles. Her raw and poignant performance earned her accolades and showcased her acting range
Aamir Khan's highly anticipated adaptation of the iconic movie 'Forrest Gump' failed at the box office, but Kareena as Rupa left an indelible mark
Kareena Kapoor played Kia, a modern, career-oriented woman who challenges gender stereotypes by becoming the breadwinner while her husband takes on domestic responsibilities
