IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Extremely Satisfied As MI Trounces Table-Topper GT

Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw record five-time former champion crush table-topper new side Gujarat Titans (GT). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, MI walked whizzed past with a five-run win, handing GT its second straight loss. Meanwhile, with MI registering its just second win of the season, skipper Rohit Sharma labelled the success as 'very satisfying'.

Considering the match, MI was invited to bat first by GT skipper Hardik Pandya . The former champion scored a decently competitive total of 177/6, with Ishan Kishan, Rohit and Tim David engraving with the bat, whereas GT's leg-spinner Rashid Khan was impactful. In reply, GT managed 172/5 and fell short by five runs despite openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill's respective half-centuries. For MI, leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin was highly remarkable.

After the victory, Rohit cited, "It was pretty tight towards the back end. Very satisfying, something we were looking for all this while. Luck has to turn at some stage, we'll take that win with both hands. Credit to everyone. We were 15-20 runs short. The way we started, we got stuck in the middle. They bowled well in that situation."

Rohit also lauded Tim David's 21-ball unbeaten 44 and supposed, "Tim David finished things really well. We knew it would be tough, but we held our nerves and that was good to see. A lot depends on how the game is going, and who's bowling well on the day. Luckily, I had few resources, so I could change up. They bowled slower balls and it was difficult to hit. We wanted to do the same. We did that pretty well, it was a great effort from the bowling unit."

Rohit also heaped praise on pacer Daniel Sams, who bowled the crucial last over to deny GT the win. "We didn't want to look too far ahead. Even today, we didn't play our best cricket, a lot of credit to the bowlers at the back-end. It's important to back the skills you have. Sams was under the pump in a couple of games, but I know the quality he has. It's important to back those guys. We are trying to maintain the same squad as much ever possible. Daniel Sams was brilliant," he concluded.