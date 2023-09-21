Eradicating Armenian Separatists From Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Fend Civilians - Ukrainian Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Complete
cleansing of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region from Armenian separatist
elements will ensure the security of the civilian population, Yuriy
Osadchenko, a veteran of the first Karabakh war and chairman of the
board of the Ukrainian Congress of Azerbaijan, told Trend .
"We fully and completely support the measures taken by the
Azerbaijani armed forces to disarm and ensure the withdrawal of
Armenian armed formations from the territory of Karabakh and the
neutralization of military infrastructure," he said.
As Osadchenko noted, absolutely all citizens of Azerbaijan,
regardless of nationality, were waiting with great hope for the
complete withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani
territories and the restoration of constitutional order as soon as
possible.
"The complete cleansing of the Karabakh region from separatist
elements and bandit formations will ensure the security of the
civilian population regardless of their ethnic and confessional
affiliation and lay the foundation for the economic prosperity of
the entire South Caucasus, including the Armenian population, as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said many
times. Armenians will live side by side with us, enjoying all the
rights and duties granted to all peoples of Azerbaijan," he
added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the
territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military
infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the
territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in
construction-restoration works, and Azerbaijani military personnel,
as well as restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan,
anti-terrorist activities of a local nature were carried out in the
region on September 19–20.
Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian
armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as
military means and military facilities, were disrupted using
high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians
and civilian infrastructure were not targets; only legitimate
military targets were put out of action.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at
13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature
under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces
of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of
Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
