European Union leader says Ukraine achieving rapid development to become participant of EU

(MENAFN) European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen stated that Ukraine is achieving rapid development on overhauls required to become a participant of the European Union.



“I am amazed to see how Ukraine is doing very difficult reforms while they are fighting a war. If they keep the pace — and I see they’re absolutely motivated — this is a decisive moment,” von der Leyen declared in a meeting on a US TV channel.



The European Commission Leader stated that she’s certain that the bloc is going to manage to fulfill its promise this spring to provide Ukraine with 1 million rounds of ammo in 12 months as well.



“We’re pushing the industry, the military industrial base, very strongly. There’s a lot of focus on it. We do our best and we work hard to deliver,” she stressed.



It is stated in the report that the European Union is in the first phases of deliberating its 12th package of bans due to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. EU member countries are separated on what actions to involve in the package.

