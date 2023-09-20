Global Biofuels Alliance Gets More International Support

New Delhi, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) – The Global Biofuels Alliance, launched in New Delhi 10 days ago, has received support from International Energy Agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the World Economic Forum and the World Liquified Petroleum Gas Association.

India's Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said such support will“strengthen global biofuels trade and best practices, allowing the members to successfully face the Energy Quadrilemma.”

Additional support is expected from the UN Energy for All, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, the Biofutures Platform, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, International Energy Forum, International Renewable Energy Agency and the World Biogas Association.

Puri said the 19-nation Alliance will offer capacity-building exercises across the value chain, technical support for national programmes and promote policy lessons-sharing.

“It will facilitate mobilising a virtual marketplace to assist industries, countries, ecosystem players and key stakeholders in mapping demand and supply, as well as connecting technology providers to end users.”

The Indian Minister added that the Alliance“will also facilitate development, adoption and implementation of internationally recognized standards, codes, sustainability principles and regulations to incentivize biofuels adoption and trade.”

WAM/Krishnan Nayar