Boosting Brain Development

Many parents think the newborn stage is the hardest stage of parenting, while others tend

to believe the toddler years are much more challenging. Last year, as our son Sanad turned

one, I shared with you some of the practices I focused on to help promote his intelligence.

Turning two!

You may already know that 90 per cent of your child's

brain development occurs by the age of five years. This

is the time of significant wiring and growth that

maps

out your child's brain for life.



This showsthe importance of including brain

promoting activities and practices.

During the second year of life we seehuge jumps

in what a child can do, a 22-month-old is definitely

capable of more than a 13-month-old which givesa

wide range of things to cover.

A pruning process

As your child grows, a pruning process occurs that helps



environment, and the role they play in the development

of young brains.

At three, your child's brain has approximately 1,000

trillion connections, or synapses. Once a teenager, the

pruning process results in almost half or 500 trillion

synapses, which are carried into adulthood.

Your child's experiences and relationships during the

early years are what continuously grow the brain and

construct the neural circuits. Positive early childhood

experiences lead to optimal brain development, which

serve as the basis for other skills and abilities children

require for academic and life successes.

A healthy environment

In our“turning one” article we mentioned safety,

building secure attachments with parents, lowering

stress and its negative long-term effects on the brain,

keeping up with good sleep habits, food intake and

exposing your child to fresh air. As hard as it sounds,

these all are still important and applicable for our

second year.

We also mentioned keeping your child's brain

stimulated. This may look different in the second year,

but the main idea remains the same. Keeping your

child's brain stimulated might even look different

during the span of the year.

At this point, as parents, you can try building blocks,

puzzles, role play, songs and movement, sorting shapes

and colours, counting and introducing numbers, giving

them independence and instructions, drawing and

play-dough.

Keep your child active with an activity where your child

repeats the skill until it is mastered is key!

The important thing is to keep your child mentally

active and spending time building skills and exploring

new ones too!

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine