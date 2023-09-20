OPINION: Martinelli Dodges Spanish Bullets

Former president Ricardo Martinelli would have had good reasons to oppose the ruling against him in the New Business case being added to the FCC case file being investigated in Spain.



This is because, as in other cases in which he is involved, he defines patterns of behavior that, contrary to the criteria of the former president's technical defense in that country, are relevant. And, although the former ruler did everything possible to prevent the prosecutor's office in Spain from attaching the ruling to the FCC file, the judge in the case did not agree to his claim, which therefore becomes more evidence against him. although it is not the only one. But what if the ruling had been in his favor? Would he have opposed incorporating it into the file in Spain or, better yet, Wouldn't his lawyers have referred it to the Spanish judges for the same purpose? But, as these are facts that would prove his guilt in the trial – a sentence that is under appeal he does not want it to appear in the Spanish file. What is the former president afraid of? To a sentence? Isn't it that he is innocent and that everything in Spain is a hoax mounted against him? – LA PRENSA, Sep.10.



