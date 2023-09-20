Château Malartic-Lagravière Returns To The Silver Screen For Premiere Events Of A Haunting In Venice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Château Malartic-Lagravière continued to enhance its special partnership with Hollywood this year in the latest adaptation of a classic literary mystery–20th Century Studios', A Haunting in Venice.
The film's United States premiere event was hosted on September 6th in Hollywood for 650 guests including press and special VIPs. There was also A Haunting in Venice Experience in Venice on September 12th to commemorate where the film takes place: a very exciting opportunity for international influencers & press. In addition, an Italian premiere cocktail party and screening event took place on September 13th in Milan at Museo Bagatti Valsecchi and Auditorium San Fedele. Château Malartic Red 2014 and White 2016 were served at these exclusive events and gold-engraved magnums of the Red 2014 were on display at the events, presented in custom wooden cases bearing the iconic emblem of the Château Malartic-Lagravière estate and the title of the film. These will be presented to the talent at a later date.
The most recent high-profile link between Malartic-Lagravière and Hollywood was the sponsorship of the 38th Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year, in which actor Brendan Fraser signed a magnum of Malartic-Lagravière wine. That same magnum of Malartic remains at the family winery in Bordeaux, France. In addition to these special Hollywood events, Château Malartic-Lagravière's sister winery, Bodega DiamAndes located in Argentina, was recently selected as a film setting, and previously named one of the World's 50 Best Vineyards by Forbes, further enhancing the brand's visibility around the world.
Château Malartic-Lagravière has become synonymwith the exquisite aesthetic of Hollywood as it has with the essence of quality and tradition– A Haunting in Venice is only the latest in its appearances on and around the silver screen, cementing the tie between the two as both cinema and fine viticulture sail forward into the future.
About Château Malartic-Lagravière
The Bonnie Family's wine journey began over two decades ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led Malartic Estates with passion and determination which were completed in 2005 with the addition of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina), recently awarded among the 50 Best World's Vineyards. For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, where the expression of each terroir, the search for a perfect balance and a gourmet complexity, make them the perfect allies of gastronomy. They appear on the meof all the best restaurants around the world.
About“A HAUNTING IN VENICE”
“A Haunting in Venice,” an unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel“Hallowe'en Party” by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot, will open in theaters nationwide September 15, 2023. The film features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Yeoh. Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's“Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022's“Death on the Nile,” the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie's novel“Hallowe'en Party.” The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with James Prichard, Louise Killin, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.
