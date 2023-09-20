Spain Announces New Package Of Security And Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

Robles made an announcement during the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format in Germany, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Spain.

"Robles announced new supplies of security and humanitarian aid to Kyiv and confirmed Spain's commitment to helping Ukraine," the statement reads.

As noted, Spain will double the number of Ukrainian military personnel who will undergo training in its territory this year.

Robles informed her colleagues about Spain's progress in supplying equipment to Ukraine, noting the announced transfer of new armored transport vehicles, inflatable command ships, as well as variequipment, launchers and missiles for air defense and anti-ship defense, special trucks for working with these systems, as well as emergency vehicles.

The Ministry of Defense of Spain did not disclose details on the equipment.

In addition, Spain sent a significant batch of medical supplies to support the Role 2+ hospital handed over in August.

Robles also praised significant progress in the training of Ukrainian personnel in the territory of Spain within the framework of EUMAM Ukraine mission and Toledo Training Coordination Center.

The minister also recalled the contribution of Spanish military hospitals to the treatment of Ukrainian soldiers, where 77 severely wounded amputees have already received the necessary help and prostheses.

In her speech, Robles assured that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can rely on constant support from Spain.

