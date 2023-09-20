War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Bakhmut, Marinka Sectors

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian aircraft launched eight strikes on concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit an area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and four artillery pieces.

Today, Russia carried out another air attack against Ukraine using Shahed-136/131 drones. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 17 drones in the Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The drone attack damaged an oil refinery in the Poltava region, with concerned services working to eliminate the consequences.

In total, this day the enemy launched 72 airstrikes and 35 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Russian terror attacks damaged and destroyed residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol and Bakhmut sectors, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the invading forces, and exhausting the enemy.

