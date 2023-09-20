IndiGo starts probe after passenger tries to open emergency door in midair

(MENAFN) Indian authorities have commanded a probe following a passenger on board of a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight attempted to open an emergency door in midair, which triggered terror among passengers.



The occurrence happened early on Wednesday on a plane transporting from Delhi to the southern town of Chennai, news releases declared.



The passenger, recognized by his first name Manikandan, was turned in the Central Industrial Security Force, a federal police force, by the team on reaching Chennai.



“Upon arrival, our crew identified one passenger who tried to open the emergency exit door,” a formal letter sent to the CISF authorities stated.



“Unruly passenger form filled, hence as per procedure, we are about to lodge a complaint in the police station. Requesting your team to allocate CISF officials to escort the passenger to the police station.”



IndiGo has lodged a complaint on the passenger and started a probe.



The event is the newest in a sequence of aviation disputes in India.

