Flyarystan Launches Flights From Kazakhstan's Almaty To India's Mumbai


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 20. Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan launches regular flights from Almaty to the largest city in India and one of the most populated cities on the planet, Mumbai, Trend reports.

The new route connecting Almaty and Mumbai is planned to be launched during the most comfortable season for traveling to India, in November, with flights twice a week.

Tickets are already on sale and cost 30,000 tenge (about $63).

Earlier, the airline announced the opening of sales in the direction from Almaty to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, with a frequency of flights three times a week.

FlyArystan is a low-cost airline in Central Asia and the CIS, based in Almaty. The creation of FlyArystan Airlines was carried out in 2018 on the basis of Air Astana's work on drawing up the legislative and organizational framework for the creation of a low-cost airline, which was approved by the joint shareholders of Air Astana JSC.

