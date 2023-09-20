Flyarystan Launches Flights From Kazakhstan's Almaty To India's Mumbai

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 20. Kazakh
low-cost airline FlyArystan launches regular flights from Almaty to
the largest city in India and one of the most populated cities on
the planet, Mumbai, Trend reports.
The new route connecting Almaty and Mumbai is planned to be
launched during the most comfortable season for traveling to India,
in November, with flights twice a week.
Tickets are already on sale and cost 30,000 tenge (about
$63).
Earlier, the airline announced the opening of sales in the
direction from Almaty to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in
New Delhi, with a frequency of flights three times a week.
FlyArystan is a low-cost airline in Central Asia and the CIS,
based in Almaty. The creation of FlyArystan Airlines was carried
out in 2018 on the basis of Air Astana's work on drawing up the
legislative and organizational framework for the creation of a
low-cost airline, which was approved by the joint shareholders of
Air Astana JSC.
