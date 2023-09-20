Defense Ministry Holds Another Briefing On Anti-Terrorist Measures In Karabakh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has today held a media briefing
over the launch of the local anti-terrorist measures to restore
constitutional order and prevent the large-scale provocations
carried out in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.
Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense,lonel
Anar Eyvazov informed the media representatives about the
situation.
Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to
ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress
large-scale provocations in the Karabakh nomic region, drm
and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia's armed forces
from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure,
provide thefety of the civilian population returned to the
territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in
construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and
ultimately restore thenstitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
On September 19, 2023, at about 4 o'clock in the morning, on the
58th kilometer of the new Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Sha highway, a Howo
truck belonging to the Azerbaijan State Highway Agency (AAYDA)
working on this road was blown up by an anti-tank mine. As a result
of the terrorist attack, the driver and passenger were killed at
the scene.
Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan went to the site of the terrorist attack on a Kamaz
truck. On a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard,
Khojavend district, a sia's KAMAZ truck carrying employees of
the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as
a result of a terrorist act, was blown up by a mine set by a
sabotage group of Armenian separatist troops on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where sian peacekeepers are temporarily
stationed.
Arding to the statement, Asim Jamalzade, born on
February 5, 1994, Ramil Shirinov, born on July 8, 1987, Seymur
Mahmudov, born on July 12, 1991 and Khazar Zamanov, born on July
21, 1998 died at the scene.
