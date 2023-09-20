Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:22 GMT

Defense Ministry Holds Another Briefing On Anti-Terrorist Measures In Karabakh


9/20/2023 5:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has today held a media briefing over the launch of the local anti-terrorist measures to restore constitutional order and prevent the large-scale provocations carried out in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense,lonel Anar Eyvazov informed the media representatives about the situation.

Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh nomic region, drm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia's armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide thefety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore thenstitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On September 19, 2023, at about 4 o'clock in the morning, on the 58th kilometer of the new Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Sha highway, a Howo truck belonging to the Azerbaijan State Highway Agency (AAYDA) working on this road was blown up by an anti-tank mine. As a result of the terrorist attack, the driver and passenger were killed at the scene.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan went to the site of the terrorist attack on a Kamaz truck. On a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard, Khojavend district, a sia's KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a result of a terrorist act, was blown up by a mine set by a sabotage group of Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan, where sian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

Arding to the statement, Asim Jamalzade, born on February 5, 1994, Ramil Shirinov, born on July 8, 1987, Seymur Mahmudov, born on July 12, 1991 and Khazar Zamanov, born on July 21, 1998 died at the scene.

