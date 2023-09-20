American University Of Technology To Be Established In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting in
New York with the head of Cintana Education Douglas Becker, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.
This company was established in cooperation with Arizona State
University, operates in 30 countries of the world, and is engaged
in improving the quality of education in universities.
Cintana's founder and chairman, Douglas Becker, is working with
ASU to establish the American University of Technology in
Uzbekistan.
From 2024, it is planned to start training qualified personnel
in such areas as healthcare, engineering, architecture, and
design.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved these plans and stated that
Uzbekistan is ready to create favorable conditions for the
implementation of projects in the field of education.
