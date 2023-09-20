Ooredoo Hosts Editors-In-Chief Of Newspapers At Media Roundtable

Doha: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications company, recently hosted a distinguished gathering of esteemed Editors-in-Chief from all newspapers in Qatar, reinforcing the company's unwavering commitment to solid collaboration with the media.

The roundtable, held at Ooredoo's headquarters, provided an opportunity for leading media representatives to share insights, engage in discussions and build upon the longstanding strategic relationship between Ooredoo and the media community.

Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani extended a warm welcome to the media delegates, thanked them for their presence and discussed Ooredoo's overarching vision and strategic direction.



Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani honouring Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi during a roundtable meeting held at Ooredoo's headquarters.

During his address, Sheikh Ali underscored the vital role of the media in today's digital era, emphasising that media representatives are not merely observers but valued partners, instrumental in shaping public knowledge and perception.

“Today, we come together not just to discuss Ooredoo's strategy and achievements, but to reaffirm our commitment to an open and collaborative relationship with the media,” Sheikh Ali remarked.

The CEO provided an overview of Ooredoo's vision and strategy; a strategy centred around innovation with the aim of enriching customers' digital lives, upgrading their worlds, and acting as a catalyst for positive change.

He highlighted the five key strategic pillars that underpin Ooredoo's approach to excellence: delivering excellence in customer experience, investing in people, evolving the core, strengthening the core and refining the value-focused portfolio.

“As we continue to lead the telecommunications market in Qatar, our responsibility is to stay at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions to upgrade our customers' daily experiences,” Sheikh Ali noted.

He also highlighted Ooredoo's commitment to digital and business transformation, and to fostering an inclusive corporate culture with a foon investing in young Qatari talents in order to maintain the company's position as an employer of choice in Qatar.

“Ooredoo's journey has been marked by significant milestones, and our recent groundbreaking achievements - such as the 5G-powered mega sporting event in 2022 - exemplify our commitment to delivering industry-leading communications and connectivity,” Sheikh Ali stated.

The CEO then shared a pioneering technological advancement in Ooredoo's service operations that was successfully tested during the 2022 global sporting event. He highlighted the successful implementation of a cutting-edge Mobile Network Fault Management system known as AGILITY, powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) technologies.

AGILITY employs advanced analytics and automation to monitor Ooredoo's mobile network operations in real-time, rapidly detecting issues and potential problems, resulting in faster incident response times, improved troubleshooting, and more effective problem-solving.

This proactive approach allows Ooredoo to continue to deliver excellence in customer experience by addressing network or service issues before they impact customers.

The CEO concluded his address by highlighting other recent innovations, including the launch of“Home+”, a solution designed to upgrade connectivity within homes, and the revamp of Ooredoo's postpaid offerings.

Following Sheikh Ali's address, the floor was opened for an interactive discussion. Media representatives in attendance had the opportunity to ask questions, share their experiences covering Ooredoo, discuss challenges faced, and outline their expectations for future collaborations. The roundtable concluded on a high note, with an invitation to continue such dialogues in the future.