Venezuela's Maduroncludes Foreign Tour In Cuba For G77 + China Meeting

“We as peoples of the South have to find our own paths, our own political models and not accept dictates from any former power or from any power with colonial ambitions,” declared Maduro during his speech at the International Conference Center in Havana, Cuba. The meeting took place on September 16 and 17.

Calling the Cuban capital of Havana the“epicenter of the resistance of the people of Latin America and the Caribbean”, the Venezuelan president praised the host nation and his counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel for their efforts in organizing the G77 pChina Summit.

Founded in 1964 by 77 non-aligned nations, the Group of 77 pChina brings together over 130 countries from the Global South, making it the largest group within the United Nations (UN) by population, with member states accounting for more than 80 percent of the world's population.

The Havana summit largely focused on the scientific and technological divide between rich and poor countries. Taking place days ahead of the UN General Assembly gathering in New York, leaders issued a 46-point final declaration, which included calls for a“comprehensive reform of the international financial architecture.”

During his speech, Maduro condemned theblockade of Cuba and the hundreds of sanctions applied against Venezuela, and also explicitly called for the G77 pChina to unite in its rejection of unilateral coercive measures.

“The G77 pChina must promote a powerful global initiative within the United Nations to end unilateral coercive measures against the peoples of the world, against all countries in the world,” said Maduro.

On the sidelines of the summit, Maduro also held bilateral meetings with several heads of state in attendance, including Honduran President Xiomara Castro, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, Angola's João Lourenço, Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega. He spoke with UN Secretary General António Guterres as well and brought up multilateral efforts against sanctions.

Maduro's attendance at the summit came on the heels of an official six-day visit to China where the Venezuelan leader met with President Xi Jinping. The pair upgraded diplomatic relations to“all-weather strategic partnership”, signing numercooperation agreements and deepening bilateral economic ties.

During a layover in Algeria on route to Cuba from China, Maduro also met with Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane.

Maduro returned to Venezuela following the G77 pChina summit, opting to send Foreign Minister Yvan Gil as his representative to the UN General Assembly, which will take place from September 19 to 26 in New York. Upon his return, the Venezuelan leader celebrated the achievements of his foreign tour.

“Venezuela is assuming its place in world geopolitics, with courage, telling the truth, and building well-being for the construction of a superior society in Venezuela,” he said upon arriving at the Maiquetía International Airport outside Caracas.

“We have gone out to build paths of cooperation, we are standing, victoriand stronger than ever,” concluded the Venezuelan head of state.

