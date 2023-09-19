Joyalukkas Announces Happy Diamonds Promotion With 100% Value Assurance On Diamond Exchange

DUBAI, UAE, Sep. 2023: Joyalukkas, the world-renowned jewellery brand is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction with unique designs and superior value. Joyalukkas has now announced a limited-time offer on the popular Happy Diamonds – Every Day Diamonds Collection. This offer gives diamond lovers the benefit of shopping for their favourite Happy Diamonds jewellery at the lowest prices and get free gift vouchers too.



The promotion is planned to coincide with the beginning of the festive season, to give customers the chance to get more out of their jewellery shopping budgets with amazing prices. Whether you are looking at pampering yourself or giving a loved one a gift to remember, you will find your match at Joyalukkas with their exquisite Happy Diamond collections.



All purchases made during the promotion are also assured under the 100% value on the diamond exchange scheme. So, customers can exchange their purchased diamonds at any Joyalukkas showroom in the future with the reassurance that they will receive the full value they originally paid. Customers can also capitalize on the 100% value on the old gold exchange scheme during the promotion.



Speaking about the offer, Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group, said,“The Happy Diamonds Promotion is a fabulopportunity for our valued customers. The entire Happy Diamonds collection is available at the lowest-ever prices during the promotion. Additionally, with the assured 100% value on the diamond exchange program, we want our customers to know that they can now enjoy the beauty and also feel reassured about the value of their diamonds. Moreover the 100% value on the old gold exchange makes it profitable for customers to buy more jewellery from our latest collections. I encourage all diamond and gold jewellery lovers to make the most of this exciting offer!”



The Happy Diamonds Promotion is available at all Joyalukkas showrooms across the GCC region from 15th September to 15th October 2023.



