US Calls For Ending Hostilities In Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Tuesday the United States is deeply concerned by Azerbaijan's military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on Azerbaijan to cease these actions immediately.
"These actions are worsening an already dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and undermine prospects for peace," he said in a press release.
"As we have previously made clear to Azerbaijan, the use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable and runs counter to efforts to create conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region.
"We call for an immediate end to hostilities and for respectful dialogue between Baku and representatives of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Secretary Blinken added.
The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out in 1991 when the Armenian army occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a region internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven other border regions.
In 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of several cities and towns from Armenian occupation during a 44-day war which ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.
However, clashes renewed earlier today when Azerbaijan launched a military operation in response to provocations by Armenian militants in Karabakh region. (end)
