Water Scarcity Plagues Tank District, Residents Plead For Relief

Residents of the Tank district, particularly in the Jandola sub-division, face a dire water crisis, with young boys and girls being forced to share the burden of fetching water for household needs alongside adults due to extreme water scarcity in the region.

Muhammad Naseeb, a local resident, lamented the lack of access to essential facilities like electricity, gas, drainage, and water in the Tank. He pointed out that while other cities have made significant progress in these areas, the century-old water problem in Tank remains unsolved.

Naseeb expressed concern over the government's inability to meet the water needs of the district, despite its relatively small population and limited area. He also criticized elected representatives who often forget this critical issue after winning votes.

The water crisis in Tank has persisted for nearly a century, but in recent months, it has reached alarming levels, resembling scenes from Karbala and a desert. People must queue up early in the morning at designated tube wells to collect water. Attempts to supply water through pipelines and tankers have failed due to its extreme scarcity, forcing a significant portion of Tank's population to migrate to neighboring districts like Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Punjab.

Afnan Gandapur, another resident, criticized politicians who exploit the water crisis during elections but forget about it once in power, leaving the people to suffer.

Officials from the public health department of Tank explained that the water table in Tank is exceptionally deep, and drilling for water is complicated due to the mountainterrain, where unexpected stone formations hinder progress. Local water sources are unable to meet the demand, and the government has installed tube wells at specific locations where people fill water themselves. Water is also distributed via tankers, but rural areas far from the city face an ongoing emergency.

Social worker Muhammad Junaid Khan highlighted the disconnect between elected representatives who reside outside Tank and the district's critical water problem. He emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to provide essential facilities like water before a potential humanitarian crisis unfolds.

Tank's residents appealed to the government for immediate assistance in addressing the severe water scarcity issue, fearing a mass exoof ancient inhabitants if the situation persists.

