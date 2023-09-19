Bahrain: Foreign Minister Meets With Vice-President Of The Gambia

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, met at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today with the Vice-President of the Republic of the Gambia, Muhammed Jallow, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of the Gambia, and ways to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries at all levels to meet the common interests and benefit the people of the two countries, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Jamal Fares Al-Ruwaei, attended the meeting along with the delegation accompanying the Foreign Minister.