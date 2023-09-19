Small Enterprises In Switzerland Underestimate Cyber Threats

+ How vulnerable is Switzerland to cyber-attacks?

A total of 502 business leaders of SMEs were surveyed on the impact of digitalisation and cybersecurity. The survey was commissioned by digitalswitzerland, the insurance company Mobiliar, the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland FHNW, the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences and the Alliance Digital Security Switzerland.

Some companies describe themselves as“digital pioneers” and are further ahead than the average in the technical and organisational implementation of security measures in the IT sector. However, such companies are becoming increasingly rare.

Specifically, about one-fifth of the SMEs surveyed had considered themselves“pioneers” in each of the previyears. In this year's survey, it was only about one tenth.

“In general, it's not just about the technical implementation of security measures,” Seebeck noted. Especially since this is usually outsourced to external IT service providers. Above all, organisational measures - such as raising employee awareness or data backup - must be taken seriously and addressed accordingly.

When asked about actual incidents, however, only around 11% of SME CEOs said they had already fallen victim to cyber criminals. A good half of those attacked had suffered financial damage.