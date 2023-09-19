UAE Promote COP28 In Brazil With Street Run In Brasília

São Paulo – The embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Brasília is promoting a street run to raise awareness about climate change and the 2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change to be held in Dubai. The COP28 Run will take place on September 24, next Sunday, at Eixão Norte, with 3km, 5km and 10km courses. Registration is open.

Around 3,000 runners of all ages are expected at 7:00 am BRT near the Correios building. The Climate Conference is an annual United Nations event to realign strategic actions to reduce negative impacts on the climate. The 2023 edition will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, chaired by the minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Ahmed al Jaber. ANBA will have special coverage of the event.

Registration will grant participants a runner's kit with a t-shirt, cap, water bottle, bib number with timing chip, medal (for those who complete the race), cereal bar, sports drink, fruit and water at the finish line.

Quick facts:

Emirados Árabes COP28 Run (COP28 Run)

Eixão Norte, by the Correios (Post Office) building

September 24

6:30 am BRT (meeting time) 7:00 am (start)

Registration is open until September 20 or until spots are exhausted

emiratesrun.com.br

Registration fee: BRL 95

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

