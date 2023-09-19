Diplomats Bid Farewell To Outgoing Kuwaiti Envoy

São Paulo – Arab ambassadors bode farewell to the ambassador of Kuwait to Brazil, Nasser Almotairi , on Monday (18) in Brasília. Almotairi is leaving the post in the country and was honored by his diplomacy colleagues in a lunch held by the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil in the headquarters of the Embassy of Palestine in the capital city. Palestine's ambassador Ibrahim Alzeben is dean of the council.

Diplomats and officials in the farewell party

The tribute was also attended by Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) Osmar Chohfi and ambassador Alessandro Candeas, who's the head of the Representative Office of Brazil in Ramallah. Pictured above, Almotairi (L) and Chohfi (R).

Brazil and Kuwait share strong diplomatic relations and a well-established trade. Year to date through August, Brazil exported to Kuwait some USD 178 million worth of poultry, beef, fruit juice, footwear, chocolate, and other items. Kuwait grossed USD 193 million from exports to Brazil, most of them oil. The trade between the two countries in the first eight months of the year reached USD 371 million.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

