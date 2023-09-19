G20 Summit To Boost India's Defence MRO Hub

New Delhi, Sept 19 (KNN) The recently held G20 Summit in New Delhi has paved way for India's defence maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative, said Crown Group President Vice Admiral (Retd) Paras Nath.

He said India is solidifying its position as a catalyst for global growth, as demonstrated at the recent G20 Summit.







“World leaders have unanimously acknowledged India's ascent as a formidable player on the global stage. Most G20 countries are substantial trade partners with India, and many share strategic defence alliances with us. This newfound trust and confidence in our multifaceted capabilities augur well for our domestic defence MRO industry, opening up extensive prospects for MRO in India,” remarked Nath.

He highlighted that the time is ripe to bolster India's indigenMRO, and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) should seize the moment.

“Global OEMs seeking reliable partners for equipment maintenance and service in India find it advantageto collaborate with us. Our world-class facilities and expertise, combined with established partnerships with major international OEMs for MRO of Indian naval, marine, and aviation assets, make Crown Group a preferred choice. Notably, Crown Group is unique in having ex-servicemen from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard at all levels, contributing their valuable experience,” added Nath.

His statement holds significance as G20 nations appear poised to promote India as a hub for defence MRO, creating fresh opportunities for leading MRO player Crown Group, renowned for its comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities across defence equipment.

Crown Group Defence, a long-standing partner to the Indian defence forces for over four decades, has been supporting the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Land and Aviation forces in Marine Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Military Engineering, and Weapon systems.

(KNN Bureau)