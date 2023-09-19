CACI Donates Flight Simulator To The University Of Alabama In Huntsville

“This flight simulator has served CACI's mission well, and now it's time to give it a second life. This simulator will help train students who may choose a career to support our government customers and industry workforce of tomorrow,” said Meisha Lutsey , CACI President of Operations Support and Services.“We are proud to be able to provide such a unique and educational resource to the students of UAH.”

This recent donation is part of the company's dedication to supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, especially when it comes to developing a future cybersecurity workforce.

The flight simulator, which is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Redbird King Air 350 Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD), was used by CACI to provide scenario-based training to over 100 pilots before deployment to Afghanistan. Going forward, the interactive, state-of-the-art training device will be in the UAH Center for Cybersecurity Research and Education Laboratory.

This donation is the second commitment CACI has made in the pursuit of STEM education in the Huntsville area, following a partnership with the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE).

