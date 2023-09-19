Canada To UK-7 Best Countries To Migrate From India

The best country to move from India depends on personal preferences, education, career, lifestyle, and family. These 7 countries attract Indian immigrants for diverse reasons:

The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is a popular destination for Indian expatriates, especially in the finance, healthcare, and construction sectors.



The place is known for its stunning natural landscapes and work-life balance. Indian immigrants commonly use the Skilled Migrant Category and family reunification programs.



Canada is known for its immigration policies and quality of life. The Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Programs make it relatively easier for professionals to migrate.

Germany is known for its strong economy and engineering sectors. The Blue Card program is popular for highly skilled Indian professionals.



The UK is attractive for its educational institutions, healthcare, and job prospects. Indian professionals often use points-based systems like the Tier 2 vto migrate.



The is a top destination for Indian immigrants, especially in technology, and engineering. Employment-based visas, family sponsorships, and education are common routes.



Australia offers a high standard of living, a strong job market, and diverse educational opportunities. It has variimmigration pathways, including skilled migration.