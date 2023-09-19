Major Gift Announcement At OCAD University

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please joinfor a transformational gift announcement at OCAD University's flagship professional art gallery, Onsite Gallery.
The gift will empower students in their pursuit of art and design education and support Onsite Gallery's diverse programming.
When: Tuesday, September 19, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Remarks at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Onsite Gallery, 199 Richmond St. W., Toronto
The event also celebrates Chancellor Emerita Kiki Delaney and the Delaney Family. Chancellor Emerita Delaney is a leading philanthropist and advocate of the arts and a cherished supporter of OCAD University.
Onsite Gallery is an experimental curatorial platform for art, design and new media. The gallery presents contemporary, Indigenous, and public art and design to advance knowledge creation and stimulate local and international conversations on the urgent issues of our time.
-30-
