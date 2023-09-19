Police Attach Properties Of Drug Peddlers Worth Lakhs In South Kashmir's Pulwama

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the three-storey residential house on land measuring 2.1 Marlas valued at approximately 18.17 lacs located in village Naina Batapora belonging to notoridrug peddlers namely Bashir Ahmad Tramboo son of Ali Mohd Tramboo and his wife Shahzada Bano resident of Naina Batapora has been attached.

The statement reads that the house was linked to case FIR Nos. 79/2022 under section of 8/15 and 185/2022 under section NDPS Act of Police Station Litter and FIR No. 81/2022 under section 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Litter.

“The investigation proved that the immovable property was raised/used for Illicit Trafficking by the drug peddler. In a separate FIR of Police Station Pulwama, Police attached a vehicle (Private swift Dzire) bearing registration No. JK02AW-4505 belonging to drug peddler namely Mohd Yousuf Bhat son of Ab Rehman Bhat resident of Gusoo Pulwama,” it reads.

It added that the vehicle was linked to case FIR Nos. 79/2022 under section 8/15 NDPS and 185/2022 under section 8/15, 29 of Police Station Pulwama.

“The investigation proved that the said movable property was raised from Illicit Trafficking by the drug smuggler. By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organized illegal natrade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities,” it reads.

